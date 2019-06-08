Submit parents’ papers to prove nativity: TN to med aspirants

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To prevent admission of students with dual nativity in MBBS and BDS courses this year, the Directorate of Medical Education’s Selection Committee has tightened the rules. Now to establish they are natives of the state, students will have to produce birth certificates, ration cards and qualification certificates of their parents as well. The move comes in the wake of controversy, in recent years, over many candidates, non-natives of Tamil Nadu, applying for courses here.

“Even candidates who are natives of Tamil Nadu have to produce their parent’s birth certificate, ration card and qualification certificate, to seek admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the State,” the Selection Committee said in its prospectus for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Tamil Nadu. The prospectus was posted online on Friday.

The Selection Committee said, “The candidates should produce true copies of their parent’s certificates such as Birth Certificate, Ration Card, SSLC /10th/ 12th/ degree/diploma/professional course. In case parents are not literate, then ‘no graduation’ certificate for parents should be obtained from the Revenue Authority, to substantiate the parent’s place of birth in Tamil Nadu.”

It further added, “If the candidates do not submit the above-mentioned certificates, then they will be considered under Open Category only.”

The Selection Committee also introduced a new clause stipulating that candidates who are natives of Tamil Nadu but studied from Class 6 to 12 outside the State should also produce the true copies of the above mentioned certificates. The ‘dual nativity’ issue marred the 2017-18 admissions and several such applications were received during 2018-19 as well.

“This is to prevent dual nativity admissions. Last year, we received over 100 dual nativity applications and had to answer to the courts. Hence, this year we made the rules more stringent,” a senior official said.