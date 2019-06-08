Home States Tamil Nadu

TNSTC driver suspended for refusing to overload bus?

This TNSTC bus driver is on a one-man crusade to ensure that public transport carried only the designated number of passengers.

TNSTC

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

COIMBATORE: This TNSTC bus driver is on a one-man crusade to ensure that public transport carried only the designated number of passengers. Despite the initial resistance from the public and severe opposition from the management, the man refuses to let more than 54 passengers (as allowed by the seating capacity) travel in his bus. With revenue taking a hit, higher officials have responded to this effort with a suspension so far. Authorities also contradict themselves about the corporation following the norms when it comes to the number of passengers per bus.

G K Subramanian, attached to the Valparai branch -- is clear on the number of passengers allowed on the mofussil bus he drives between Valparai and Pollachi -- 54; depending on the size of the bus, this number could be 55 or 57 too. While town buses are allowed to have a few passengers standing, it is not permitted in mofussil buses. For Subramanian, the motivation goes one step beyond the rules laid down by the Motor Vehicle Act -- he does not want the public standing for any part of the 65-km journey.

This has been the practice since he was moved to Valparai branch from Kodumudi branch (Erode) nine months ago. While the public had initially refused to comply, they soon gave in; probably realising the merits of the condition. However, the powers that be were none too happy with this development. You cannot have one man’s goodwill affecting the corporation’s coffers. They have instructed him to take on more passengers, says Subramanian.

This is not the first time Subramanian’s effort has not gone down well with the management. In 2018, he was suspended for a month for similar reasons. His transfer too had been against the norms, he says.
With the TNSTC claiming that revenue has taken a hit because of this measure, Subramanian remarks that the authorities collecting excess fare and overcrowding buses have done little to keep the losses at bay. The corporation is still unable to distribute salary to a few staff and pension benefits to many retired staff, he alleges.

A senior TNSTC official accused Subramanian of working against the welfare of the passengers precisely because he refuses to overcrowd the bus. The official’s contention is that this meant a number of passengers will have to wait longer to make the journey. Loss to the TNSTC is also a problem.

