Free health insurance for eco-friendly residents

Eco-friendly Tiruchy households will soon win their residents free health insurance, courtesy the city corporation.

Published: 09th June 2019 03:49 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Eco-friendly Tiruchy households will soon win their residents free health insurance, courtesy the city corporation. To avail of the scheme, the household would have to fulfil certain criteria — maintain a terrace garden, home compost waste, have rainwater harvesting system and be plastic-free. Residents who meet this criteria would get health insurance up to `1 lakh via Indian Bank. 

Announcing the initiative on Saturday, corporation commissioner N Ravichandran said cost of premium, ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 5000, would be borne by the civic body. “Using this, members of those households can avail of medical insurance up to Rs 1 lakh at any city hospital, including Apollo and Kauvery hospitals,” Ravichandran said. 

The corporation will also be giving away 1.5 lakh coupons to households with home composting systems. The vouchers can be encashed at retail outlets.

Over 15,000 of the approximately 2 lakh households in Tiruchy had initiated home composting, he said, adding that the corporation was targeting 50,000 households by December. The Corporation would be distributing terrace gardening kits worth Rs 400 worth in July.

