Hindi boards at government offices painted black

Chinnasamy set himself on fire at Tiruchy Railway Junction that student protests spread like wildfire across the State during the anti-Hindi agitation of the 1960s. 

Published: 09th June 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As the language politics has taken centre stage in the State again, after the release of the new education policy draft, the Hindi letters on boards at three central government offices in the city were smeared with black paint. 

The Hindi letters on an information board at the entrance of Tiruchirappalli International Airport, a signboard and two post boxes at the head post office, and boards at the BSNL office were painted with black paint on Friday night. And photos of the blackened name boards went viral on social media. 

“We got to know only on Saturday morning that someone has painted over the letters on the board. We immediately informed the police of it,” Gunasekaran, director of the airport said. Commissioner of Police A Amalraj said CCTV footage from the offices would be analysed to find out who had defaced the Hindi boards.

It was after Keezhapazur 

The new education policy draft triggered a controversy in the State with many political parties and movements vehemently opposing the three-language formula that makes Hindi mandatory in schools. The Centre, however, has since clarified that the three-language formula won’t be adopted.

