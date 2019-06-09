Home States Tamil Nadu

Public opinion will be heard for AFR in Kudankulam: Kadambur Raju

Published: 09th June 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The opinion of the public will be heard for the proposed Away from Reactor (AFR) facility in Kudankulam, which will store the spent fuel of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, said State Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju here on Saturday.

Kadambur C Raju said public opinion would be taken into account before the State took any decision in this regard.

“The government will not take a call in this matter without listening to the opinion of the public.”The Minister said that steps were being taken to procure 50 buses each for Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts. On the yet-to-be-announced election for Nanguneri Assembly segment, Raju said AIADMK would win from the constituency.

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Away from Reactor AFR Kadambur C Raju

