Southwest monsoon further advances in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

The onset of the monsoon over Kerala was forecast to be June 1, but it only hit the coast on Saturday.

Published: 09th June 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 11:45 AM

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the onset of the Southwest monsoon was delayed by a week, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said it has further advanced in the south Arabian Sea, most parts of Lakshadweep and some parts of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu among other regions.

It also pointed out that the conditions were becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance into some parts of Northeastern states over the next 48 hours till Tuesday.

The onset of the monsoon over Kerala was forecast to be June 1, but it only hit the coast on Saturday.

In an IMD statement issued here on Sunday it said the conditions were favourable for further progress of the Southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, southwest-, southeast-, east-central- and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of central Arabian Sea and west-central Bay of Bengal till Tuesday.

In its advisory to fishermen, the IMD asked them not to venture into the sea of the above mentioned areas as wind speed was expected to be as high as 60 kmph.

