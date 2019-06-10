Home States Tamil Nadu

Make report on death of Dalit youth public: Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi

Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi has urged the State government to make public Justice SR Singaravelu commission report, which inquired into the death of Dalit youth Ilavarasan.

Published: 10th June 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi has urged the State government to make public Justice SR Singaravelu commission report, which inquired into the death of Dalit youth Ilavarasan. The body of the youth was found by the side of a railway track at Dharmapuri in 2013. 

His wedding with an upper caste girl had created caste tension. In a statement, party founder Thol Thirumavalavan said the government should also explain steps taken based on the report. Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss said Singaravelu Commission had stated that the youth committed suicide. 

The commission report has put an end to various rumours which were being spread over his death. But, various political parties are making attempts to defame PMK following his death, he said. ENS

