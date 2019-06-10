Home States Tamil Nadu

Narendra Modi favours Lankan govt, not Tamil fishers: Vaiko

The Lankan government, in the pretext of implementing its new Fisheries Bill, has been arresting Tamil fishermen and are imposing lakhs of rupees as penalty.

Published: 10th June 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 06:31 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka, MDMK leader Vaiko said that the PM was supporting the Sri Lankan government instead of Tamil fishermen and Sri Lankan Tamils.
Addressing media at Madurai International Airport on Sunday, Vaiko said that justice was still not served to Sri Lankan Tamils and their missing family members, victims of ethnic clash.  

“The Lankan government, in the pretext of implementing its new Fisheries Bill, has been arresting Tamil fishermen and are imposing lakhs of rupees as penalty. But the Indian government has not bothered to oppose it,” he said, adding that Modi does not wish to protect Tamil fishermen. 

Regarding the works being undertaken on delimitation of wards in local bodies, the MDMK leader said that AIADMK government was afraid that it would lose in the upcoming local body elections.

Narendra Modi Tamil fishermen Sri Lankan Tamils

