Home States Tamil Nadu

MP threatens protests over Kudankulam construction

Tirunelveli MP-elect S Gnanathiraviam has warned of mass protests if the Central government fails to abandon the construction of Away From Reactor (AFR) facility in Kudankulam. 

Published: 10th June 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli MP-elect S Gnanathiraviam has warned of mass protests if the Central government fails to abandon the construction of Away From Reactor (AFR) facility in Kudankulam. 

“If the AFR is constructed, Kudankulam will be declared as a protected area, which will affect starting of new businesses there. The facility will also adversely affect the groundwater, agriculture and marine wealth,” he said. The statement comes at a time when Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) is set to hold a  public hearing on the issue on July  10. AFR would be used to store the spent nuclear fuel of Unit 1  and 2 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project. 

Gnanathiraviam further said that the Central government was planning to store the spent nuclear fuel from all  other nuclear power plants in the country at the facility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Gnanathiraviam Away From Reactor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp