MP threatens protests over Kudankulam construction

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli MP-elect S Gnanathiraviam has warned of mass protests if the Central government fails to abandon the construction of Away From Reactor (AFR) facility in Kudankulam.

“If the AFR is constructed, Kudankulam will be declared as a protected area, which will affect starting of new businesses there. The facility will also adversely affect the groundwater, agriculture and marine wealth,” he said. The statement comes at a time when Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) is set to hold a public hearing on the issue on July 10. AFR would be used to store the spent nuclear fuel of Unit 1 and 2 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project.

Gnanathiraviam further said that the Central government was planning to store the spent nuclear fuel from all other nuclear power plants in the country at the facility.