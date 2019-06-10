No comments, please: Edappadi K Palaniswami & O Panneerselvam tell cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after senior AIADMK leader and MLA VV Rajan Chellappa criticised the dual leadership in the party, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday called for a meeting of the headquarters office-bearers, district secretaries, spokespersons, MPs and MLAs on June 12 at the party headquarters. The meeting, convened for the first time since the Lok Sabha elections, is likely to discuss the poll debacle and recent developments.

The leaders also issued a gag order on partymen, asking them not to air their views in public as it will only help those waiting to capture power in the State. “So far, the party has been functioning in such a manner as to fulfil the expectations of the grassroots level cadre and respecting their views. Should not we know that any difference among us will only help those who are determined to destroy us politically? Will not these views help those who are desperate to occupy the chair of the Chief Minister at least once?,” Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said in a joint statement.