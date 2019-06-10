Home States Tamil Nadu

No comments, please: Edappadi K Palaniswami & O Panneerselvam tell cadre

The meeting, convened for the first time since the Lok Sabha elections, is likely to discuss the poll debacle and recent developments. 

Published: 10th June 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after senior AIADMK leader and MLA VV Rajan Chellappa criticised the dual leadership in the party, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday called for a meeting of the headquarters office-bearers, district secretaries, spokespersons, MPs and MLAs on June 12 at the party headquarters. The meeting, convened for the first time since the Lok Sabha elections, is likely to discuss the poll debacle and recent developments. 

The leaders also issued a gag order on partymen, asking them not to air their views in public as it will only help those waiting to capture power in the State. “So far, the party has been functioning in such a manner as to fulfil the expectations of the grassroots level cadre and respecting their views.  Should not we know that any difference among us will only help those who are determined to destroy us politically? Will not these views help those who are desperate to occupy the chair of the Chief Minister at least once?,” Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said in a joint statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VV Rajan Chellappa AIADMK O Panneerselvam Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp