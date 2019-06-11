Home States Tamil Nadu

Amma Platinum Plus health package launched

According to a release, three health check-up  packages – Amma Gold for `1,000, Amma Diamond for `2,000 and Amma Platinum for `3,000 – have already been offered.

Published: 11th June 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar launched the Amma Platinum Plus package under the Amma Master Health Check-up Scheme during the first-anniversary celebration of the scheme at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on Monday.

According to a release, three health check-up packages – Amma Gold for Rs 1,000, Amma Diamond for Rs 2,000 and Amma Platinum for Rs 3,000 – have already been offered. Now the minister has launched one more package, Amma Platinum Plus, for Rs 4,000.

“Under the Amma Platinum Plus scheme, full body check-up will be provided with eye screening, glaucoma testing, refractory errors testing, retinal testing, colour vision testing, and treadmill and lung function testing,” the release said.“Since its launch in June 8 last year, a total of 9,845 people have used the services, and Rs 2.48 crore was generated,” the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amma Platinum Plus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp