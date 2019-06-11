Amma Platinum Plus health package launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar launched the Amma Platinum Plus package under the Amma Master Health Check-up Scheme during the first-anniversary celebration of the scheme at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on Monday.

According to a release, three health check-up packages – Amma Gold for Rs 1,000, Amma Diamond for Rs 2,000 and Amma Platinum for Rs 3,000 – have already been offered. Now the minister has launched one more package, Amma Platinum Plus, for Rs 4,000.

“Under the Amma Platinum Plus scheme, full body check-up will be provided with eye screening, glaucoma testing, refractory errors testing, retinal testing, colour vision testing, and treadmill and lung function testing,” the release said.“Since its launch in June 8 last year, a total of 9,845 people have used the services, and Rs 2.48 crore was generated,” the release added.