Ease of Doing Business: Plan on to cut timeline of building approvals

In a bid to improve its rankings under Ease of Doing Business, the Tamil Nadu government will be classifying the buildings across the State, following which the approvals will be streamlined.

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve its rankings under Ease of Doing Business, the Tamil Nadu government will be classifying the buildings across the State, following which the approvals will be streamlined. For granting the construction permit for Ease of Doing Business, the Department of Industrial Promotion and Policy (DIPP) has recommended introducing the Risk-Based proposal approval process for buildings and has put forth a clause under Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2019.

It is learnt that officials from Directorate of Town and Country Planning and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, are mulling on the classification of buildings and grant of approval to low-risk buildings based on third-party certification. Meanwhile, the government is also looking at reducing the timeline for approval process from 45 to 30 days. 

Speaking to Express, S Sridharan, the chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu, said that it has to be seen how far the state government will implement the recommendations.“We have been asking for an effective single window clearance,” he said. He also wanted the government to bring in the local body building permits under single window clearance.

Sources said that plans are on to link the existing software of single window clearance with Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, and efforts are on to finalise the procedures of implementation. The officials are learnt to be planning to have well-defined inspection procedures and a common checklist, besides mandating online submission of reports within 48 hours. The idea is to reduce paper works and number of documents, officials added. 

