By Express News Service

THENI: A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant on an agricultural field at Thevaram near here in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased was identified as Ayyavu. On Monday early morning, he heard an elephant trumpeting in a distance.

Alarmed, he went to a nearby agricultural field. However, the elephant suddenly entered the field. Ayyavu tried to run but the elephant soon caught up with him and trampled him to death.