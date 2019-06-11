Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders govt to act on illegal parking fee, toll collection

HC asks govt to issue circular within 30 days to collectors for taking action on the matter

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered District Collectors to initiate immediate action against illegal toll and parking fee collections across the State, particularly in municipal areas. It also observed that their failure to act would be viewed seriously and authorities concerned held responsible for the omission.

Justice R Mahadevan passed the order on a plea moved by Om Sri Bhavani Amman Temple at Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district, seeking action against an individual, who was collecting toll and parking fees from devotees visiting the temple. The judge, in his order, directed the state government to issue a circular within 30 days to all collectors to instruct revenue officials concerned to conduct inspection forthwith in municipal and local areas to check the illegal collection.

Disposing of the petition, Justice Mahadevan observed that neither the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920, nor the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, nor the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, said the municipalities could collect toll for the vehicles entering the area under their control.

The petitioner had alleged that one GD Mayandi, who was a successful bidder at a recent auction, was blocking all vehicles entering or passing through Periapalayam and collecting exorbitant parking charges.
The court said that only legally permissible amount should be collected and the revenue generated should be spent for improvement of the municipal locality. It adjourned the matter, directing submission of report on compliance after 12 weeks.

