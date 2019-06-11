Home States Tamil Nadu

Medical negligence in Coimbatore: Cotton found inside woman’s body

Doctors of a private hospital near Puliyakulam have been accused of medical negligence with one claiming that they left a cotton swab inside his wife’s abdomen during a surgery.

Published: 11th June 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 12:02 PM

By Express News Service

Alleging that it happened when his wife had visited the hospital for a hysterectomy, it came to light when she sought treatment for stomach pain in March, he said.

Submitting a petition to the Collector on Monday, A Ganesan (37) said his wife had her uterus removed in November 2018 at a private hospital in Puliyakulam and spent as much as Rs 1 lakh.

It was a few months later that she experienced acute pain in her abdomen and went to ESI hospital for treatment.

After a scan, the doctors there told her of the presence of a foreign object in her abdomen.

The cotton swab was left in there during the last operation at the hospital, he claimed.

Though the swab was removed at ESI hospital, the woman is under critical care at Stanly hospital.

He alleged that the hospital threatened and abused him when he went there to enquire about the improper treatment. 

