Home States Tamil Nadu

Reimbursements to private schools in TN slashed; students to face brunt

Private schools across Tamil Nadu are shocked, for they have received far lesser compensation for admissions under the Right to Education Act in 2017-18 compared to previous years.

Published: 11th June 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes

By N DHAMODHARAN
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Private schools across Tamil Nadu are shocked, for they have received far lesser compensation for admissions under the Right to Education Act in 2017-18 compared to previous years. State authorities have reduced the ‘per-child expenditure’ — based on which reimbursements are made to private schools for admissions under RTE Act — from Rs 25,000 to Rs 11,000, a move that may hit poor students.

As per the Act, students from underprivileged backgrounds must be provided free education in private schools and the cost of their education would be reimbursed by the State government. States must fix a per-child expenditure for every class — the maximum amount that the government pays to the school.  

In a government order issued in June 2017, the school education department fixed the expenditure for the academic year 2016-17 at Rs 25,000 for classes 1-5. In December 2018, school education secretary Pradeep Yadav issued another government order, reducing the amount to Rs 11,000 (LKG-Class 5). 

The amount was fixed by taking into consideration the expenditure incurred on providing education per child, said a senior official.   Responding, president of TN private schools association R Visalakshi said school managements were not even aware of the change.

“The government has done this without consulting stakeholders like us,” she said. Educationist Prince Gajendrababu felt the move would further affect students. “Already, schools are asking RTE quota students to first pay the fees and collect the money later when reimbursement comes from the government. Now that the amount has been reduced, they may face more troubles.”

‘Based on expert advice’
Officials say the decision was made based on the advice given by Directorate of Elementary Education and Directorate of School Education

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
private schools Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp