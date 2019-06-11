SCERT to train Class 10, 12 teachers on syllabus today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will begin training Class 10 and 12 government school teachers on the revamped syllabus from Tuesday, said a senior SCERT official, speaking to Express. The training will be given by a State Resource Group (SRG) comprising experts who authored the textbooks and officials from the Tamil Nadu Textbook And Educational Services Corporation. In order to conduct the training in a phased manner, the SRG will train three key resource persons per subject per district.

“The training will be conducted across the State for 96 key resource persons, per subject. We are training them in 15 subjects,” the official said. The council has revamped the syllabus for all classes except 1,6,9 and 11 for the academic year 2019-20. The revision of syllabus for these four classes was made in the previous academic year.

“We have made the textbooks more interactive by including more graphical elements. We have also worked actively on condensing the textbooks into one volume,” the official said.“Students have to learn an entire year’s syllabus for public exams, it makes it convenient for them to be able to read it out of one book,” the official said.