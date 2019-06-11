Tamil Nadu seeks Centre’s sanction of 2L houses for Gaja-hit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday urged the central government to sanction two lakh houses under PMAY (G) Special Project for the Gaja affected districts and permit the State to sanction the houses to eligible affected beneficiaries irrespective of their community by relaxing the 60:40 (SC/ST: Others) ratio prescribed by the rural development ministry.

This is among the many key demands put forth by Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani, in the memorandum submitted to Union Minister for Railways and Commerce and Industry, at New Delhi. Velumani was accompanied by Minister for Electricity P Thangamani.

The memorandum also requested the Central government to approve the 8,28,419 left out eligible beneficiaries uploaded in 'Awaasplus' application into Permanent Wait List for the selection of construction of houses under PMAY (G) Scheme under the rural development ministry.

The ministers also sought immediate release the performance grant of Rs 560.15 crore for the year 2017-18 and the second installment of basic grant of Rs 1,608.03 crore for the current financial year for the rural and urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu under 14th Central Finance Commission.

The State government also urged the Centre to reconsider the decision of Airport Authority of India to reduce the land to be acquired for extension of runway at Coimbatore Airport from 627.89 acres to 365 acres. The ministers said the present process for acquiring 627.89 acres should be allowed to be continued in the larger interest of the business growth of the area under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Railways land at Madukkarai Railways Station in Coimbatore district at a length of 100 metre has been closed for public and vehicle movement should be reopened to reduce the hardship faced by the public in taking a circuitous route of three kilometres to reach the station.

Request to widen the Madukkarai wood bridge near Madukkarai railway station, Palghat Main Road (Marappalam) and request to resume first class (non A/C) coach in Cheran and Nilgiris Express trains, which was in use for several years but withdrawn by the Congress government were among the other demands in the memorandum.

Grants sought

The State ministers also sought immediate release the performance grant of Rs 560.15 crore for the year 2017-18 and the second installment of basic grant of Rs 1,608.03 crore for the current financial year for the rural and urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu under 14th Central Finance Commission