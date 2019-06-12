AIADMK meet to chisel out rough edges?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The crucial meeting of AIADMK’s district secretaries, headquarters office bearers, spokespersons, MPs and MLAs, will take place at the party headquarters on Wednesday. The meeting assumes significance as it happens after chorus for single leadership gained momentum. Besides, the meeting takes place for the first time after the elections. It will discuss party’s defeat, strategies for winning local bodies elections, the recent controversy over the single leadership for the party, etc.

Since Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had said that functionaries should not air their views in public, they are expected to raise their voice in the meeting.

Besides, since the general council of the party has not been convened after September 2017, it has to be, by the end of this month as per the EC rules.So, the date for general council is likely to be decided at this meeting. It is also likely to discuss ensuing biennial elections to the six Rajya Sabha seats.

2 ministers meet Amit Shah

Amidst ripples created by the demand for single leadership and a couple of ministers citing alliance with the BJP as the reason for poll debacle, ministers SP Velumani and P Thangamani, who are considered confidantes of CM, have been meeting key union ministers in New Delhi. On Monday, they met Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who played a key role in forging alliance with the AIADMK and other parties. On Tuesday, they called on Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah at his office.

Velumani also met three other Union ministers - Jal Sakthi Narendra Singh Tomar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Hardeep Singh Puri - and submitted memoranda requesting funds as well as approval for many projects.

Though officially these meetings were described as courtesy calls, there could be more to it.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the Niti Aayog meet in New Delhi on June 15. Sources said he had sought an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the PM’s office was yet to okay it.

CM Palaniswami is scheduled to leave on June 14 and expected to return on June 16. During his stay, he may also meet Amit Shah. Since State Finance Ministers also attend the Niti Aayog meeting, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam is also likely to go.