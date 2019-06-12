Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight-year-old’s honest deed earns him spot in textbook in TN

Word of the boy’s honesty soon reached the media and appreciation came pouring in from several sources. Adding to the praise, actor Rajinikanth invited Yasin to his house and said his piece.

Published: 12th June 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Erode boy M Yasin

Erode boy M Yasin who has made it to the pages of the Tamil Nadu textbooks. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: The new syllabus put in place by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for classes I through XII has tried to educate children about many local achievers. After ‘Padman’ Arunachalam Muruganantham and Paralympic star Mariyappan Thangavelu, it is Erode boy M Yasin who has made it to the pages of the textbooks.

From this year, students of class II will read about the boy and his honesty as part of the Tamil lessons. Yasin is the son of casual labourers Batcha and Afrose Beham. It was an incident that took place in his school last year that has earned him a place in the new syllabus.

A class II student at a government school at Chinnasemur, he had been playing with fellow students during the interval when he came upon an abandoned bag. He promptly handed it over to his class teacher, who found that it contained Rs 50,000 cash. The teacher not only appreciated Yasin for his honesty but also informed Superintendent of Police Sakthiganesan about the boy’s work.

The lesson on Yasin in class II Tamil book | Express

Word of the boy’s honesty soon reached the media and appreciation came pouring in from several sources. Adding to the praise, actor Rajinikanth invited Yasin to his house and said his piece.

Now a class III student, the boy has the distinction of being part of the syllabus for his peers in the lesson titled ‘Aathisoodi-nerpada ozhugu’. The lesson narrates the incident and is complemented with illustrations. A picture of Yasin with Sakhiganesan has been included too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Yasin scert Arunachalam Muruganantham Mariyappan Thangavelu Tamil Nadu Good news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp