Home States Tamil Nadu

Let us not engage children in labour: CM Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday called upon parents as well as employers to take a vow not to engage children in labour so that the State becomes child labour-free.

Published: 12th June 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday called upon parents as well as employers to take a vow not to engage children in labour so that the State becomes child labour-free.

“On the World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, let all parents take a vow not to send their children for work while all employers take a vow not to employ children for work in their establishments and cooperate with the State government’s efforts to make Tamil Nadu, a child labour-free State,” the CM said.

Pointing out that sending children for work during their childhood, would hinder their physical as well as mental well being and also affect their health condition, he said, ensuring a happy childhood for children and providing their good education, had been one of the primary objectives of the Tamil Nadu government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child Labour Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp