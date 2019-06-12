Let us not engage children in labour: CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday called upon parents as well as employers to take a vow not to engage children in labour so that the State becomes child labour-free.



“On the World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, let all parents take a vow not to send their children for work while all employers take a vow not to employ children for work in their establishments and cooperate with the State government’s efforts to make Tamil Nadu, a child labour-free State,” the CM said.



Pointing out that sending children for work during their childhood, would hinder their physical as well as mental well being and also affect their health condition, he said, ensuring a happy childhood for children and providing their good education, had been one of the primary objectives of the Tamil Nadu government.