Empower cops to deal with traffic violations: HC tells State

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to issue suitable orders empowering all police officers not below the rank of Sub Inspector, including traffic, for imposition and compounding of offences committed under the Motor Vehicles Act. A division bench gave the direction when a PIL came up on Wednesday.

After recording the steps taken by the police and the Transport department for violation, the bench said that in view of the increase of traffic by 150 per cent, it is the need of the hour that the government should issue orders empowering all the police officers not below the rank of SIs, including the traffic police, to discharge their duties and responsibilities under section 177 and 200 of MV Act.

When the Additional Advocate General told the judges that the above needs some time, the bench posted the matter to June 21. The AAG also told the judges that a total amount of Rs 605.55 crore was spent from 2000 to 2019 by the government for road safety.