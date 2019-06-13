Fake policeman arrested for freeloading liquor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man who posed as a policeman to get free liquor from a TASMAC bar in Kancheepuram was arrested on Wednesday. Police said Karthikeyan (35), a daily-wage labourer from Pondur, was out of work recently. For the last few months, he had posed as a policeman after borrowing a fake police uniform from a friend’s tailoring shop.

“Karthikeyan used to threat the supervisor with filing cases against him if he didn’t give him liquor. Recently the man had turned up at the shop almost every day and took home extra liquor bottles,” said police. Thereafter, the bar supervisor approached police who found that Karthikeyan was not a policeman.