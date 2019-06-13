Home States Tamil Nadu

Two leaves, two leaders: status quo in AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's official, dual leadership at the helm of AIADMK will continue, at least for now. Announcing that decision after the crucial party meeting held on Wednesday, AIADMK deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam said there was “no question” of conducting elections to the party general secretary post for now.

The 75-minute-long meeting, addressed by the party’s top brass and attended by district secretaries, headquarters office bearers, MPs and MLAs, decided that AIADMK leaders and cadre would stand united ahead of crucial elections to the Rajya Sabha and local bodies in the State. The party leadership has asked its functionaries not to air their views on the matter in media.

AIADMK

