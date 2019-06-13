Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore: Man accused of injecting HIV-positive blood into teen

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: In a bizarre case, parents of a teenage boy have alleged that their son was infected with HIV positive blood by a man with whom they had a property dispute. The 19-year-old boy, who is also physically-disabled, has tested positive for HIV in a test conducted at the Vellore government hospital.

In a petition submitted to the Tiruvannamalai collector and district health department, the teenager’s father Elumalai mentioned that he and his wife worked as farm hands. They accused S Selvakumar (40) of administering HIV positive blood to their son. “One day last December, when we were away at work, Selvakumar barged into our house and injected my son with HIV positive blood,” he claimed. “He did this because of an ongoing property dispute between us.”

Following the alleged incident, the boy noticed the formation of a lump on the spot where he was injected. He was then taken to hospital where tests indicated that he was HIV positive. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Tiruvannamalai government medical college. Speaking to Express, Elumalai claimed Selvakumar, despite having a government job in the transport department, was the local quack, prescribing and administering medicines to those who approached him. Health department officials have launched a probe into the incident.

