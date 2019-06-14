Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University to start bicycle sharing system on campus

The authorities also have plans to put in rain water harvesting system in all the buildings on the campus.

A file photo of Anna University (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University will soon start bicycle sharing system on its campus to make it eco-friendly. The university will soon float tenders to select a proper agency to implement the project on the campus.
According to varsity officials, the move will serve many purposes in one go. Along with reducing movement of vehicles on the campus, the measure would help to decrease the level of pollution and make it eco-friendly. But above all, the initiative will promote healthy habit of cycling among students, staff and visitors.

“The agency with the best quotations will be selected for the project. The decision as where the dockets will be created to park the bicycles on the campus, will be taken by the implementing agency,” said an official.

The agency needs to do a proper survey as to which departments or areas in the campus are most frequently visited so that they can keep the dockets at specific places for convenience of people. Whether the service will be free of cost or people will have to pay a fee for availing the cycle service, will be decided later on.

“We are planning to implement the project in the next few months,” said an official. To increase green cover on the campus, the authorities have plans to take up plantation drive.“We are waiting for the rains so that we can go ahead with the plantation activity,” he added.

