EPS distributes green awards to officials, firms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday presented green awards to Collectors, industrial houses and officials who played a key role in protecting the environment. Nilgiris Collector J Innocent Divya, former Collector of Madurai G Veera Raghava Rao and former Collector of Tirunelveli Sandeep Nanduri received the award for 2018.

The green awards for industrial houses for efficient pollution prevention and environment protection for 2018 went to Adani Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited, Jayavishnu Text Processors Private Limited and the Ramco Cements Limited. The green awards for educational institutions were bagged by Sri Venkateswara Engineering College in Kancheepuram, Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, Virudhunagar district and Ramco Vidyalaya. The Central Park South, Sabari Terrace Apartments Association, Ceebros Bouvlevard, Ramaniya Eden and TAKSRA-recognised residential welfare associations received the award.

Food Protection and Drug Control Commissioner P Amutha and Tirunelveli District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satheesh also received green awards for efficiently implementing the State government order on banning throwaway plastics.

Meanwhile, the CM also presented appointment orders to 14 land surveyors and draughtsmen. In all, 101 land surveyors and 157 draughtsmen were appointed for the Survey and Settlement Department.

The Revenue department buildings were declared open by the CM, which included those for taluk offices at Thoothukudi and Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district, Kalaiyarkovil and Singampunari in Sivaganga district and Soolagiri in Krishnagiri district, at a total cost of `12.79 crore and new building for the disaster management office and State Emergency Response Centre, constructed at a cost of `15.07 crore.

Palaniswami also inaugurated buildings constructed for the police and fire and rescue services departments, at a total cost of Rs 36.02 crore. These buildings included 137 residential quarters for the Tamil Nadu Special Police’s Fourth Battallion at Kovaipudur, 76 quarters at Thuraimangalam in Perambalur district and 48 quarters in Manimuthar, new buildings for four police stations at Chitlapakkam and Thirumangalam in Chennai, Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district, Patteeswaram in Thanjavur district, etc.

He inaugurated the retail petrol sales centre in the Puzhal Central Prison complex and laid foundation for the Police Public School in Kancheepuram to be completed at a cost of Rs 51.14 crore on 10 acres of land. He also released a souvenir on cases handled by the Tamil Nadu police and the special events during 2018.

Smart cards launched for students

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Thursday launched smart cards with QR-code technology for students. It will be distributed to 70 lakh government and aided school students, said a release. In addition, he inaugurated school buildings worth Rs 84 crore through video conferencing.