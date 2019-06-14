EPS to be part of Niti Aayog meet in Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is leaving for New Delhi on Friday evening to take part in the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled on June 15. During his visit, the chief minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and couple of key union ministers.

Though the chief minister is going to the national capital for an official purpose, it could also be a politically important one. Already, Palaniswami’s confidantes, SP Velumani and P Thangamani met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal. Ahead of his Delhi visit, the CM had an hour-long meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit. He is expected to return on June 16.