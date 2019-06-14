Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS to be part of Niti Aayog meet in Delhi

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is leaving for New Delhi on Friday evening to take part in the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled on June 15.

Published: 14th June 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is leaving for New Delhi on Friday evening to take part in the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled on June 15. During his visit, the chief minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and couple of key union ministers.

Though the chief minister is going to the national capital for an official purpose, it could also be a politically important one. Already, Palaniswami’s confidantes, SP Velumani and P Thangamani met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal. Ahead of his Delhi visit, the CM had an hour-long meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit.  He is expected to return on June 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Niti Aayog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp