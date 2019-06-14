Fifth phase of excavation at Keezhadi begins

Home States Tamil Nadu

The phase-V excavation at Keezhadi in Sivagangai district was inaugurated by Minister for Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Mafoi K Pandiarajan on Thursday.

According to a government release, from 2014 to 2017, about 7,818 artefacts were unearthed. Between 2017 and 2018, after the Tamil Nadu government allocated Rs 55 lakh for excavating the 110-acre land in the village, 5,820 artefacts had been found.

During the period of April-September, 2018, six gold antiquities and skulls with names ‘Kuveeran Aadhan and Ghodheerayan’ in Tamil-Brahmi script etched on them were found. Pots with designs of fishes, crocks of various sizes, conches, animal and human shapes made of clay and piece of ivory were also found, said the government release.

