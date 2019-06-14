Persons who came across Puducherry Nipah suspect under close watch

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The district health department of Cuddalore has been intimated about the suspected Nipah virus patient from the Cuddalore district who is undergoing treatment at Jipmer.

According to the health department here, the epidemiologist of Cuddalore district is following up the case among the people who had come in contact with the patient. A 51-year-old male from Vadalur, the patient had been working and living in Vattekkad near Guruvayur.

He reached Cuddalore on a bus on Saturday and took an autorickshaw to reach home. The next day he developed a high fever with respiratory problems. At present, he is on ventilator support and remains critical.

Meanwhile, the epidemiologist of Cuddalore has prepared a list of people who have come in contact with the patient and a close watch is being kept on them. His wife is in Jipmer attending to the patient. Several people have travelled in the bus with the patient and a few have got down in Puducherry too. If the test results are positive, then they would be tracked down, said health department sources.