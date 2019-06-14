Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 100 crore boost for 15 Tamil Nadu engineering colleges

Anna University will be privy to disbursal of funds to government colleges.

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is finalising a Rs 100 crore project to scale up technical institutions in Tamil Nadu to ‘international standards’. The focus of the project, according to a senior official in the higher education department, will be on installing machinery with state-of-the-art technology and upgrading labs so that these institutions can compete with top colleges in the world.

“We have provided an assessment of Rs 100 crore and examination of the budget is at an advanced stage,” said the official, adding that funds would be sanctioned in the next three months. “Ten government engineering colleges and 4-5 autonomous colleges -- which excel in research, placements and learning outcomes -- will benefit from the project.”  

While Rs 40 crore will be given to Anna University, Rs 60 crore will be set aside for other institutions -- both autonomous and other government engineering colleges. Anna University will be privy to disbursal of funds to government colleges.

“Many equipment in the technical institutions are 10-20 years old. With the project, students will get latest technology, teaching aids and equipment,”  the official said. The department is also hoping to boost infrastructure in these colleges so that a few of them may meet parameters required to earn the prestigious ‘Institute of Eminence’ tag.

“Though that is not on our minds at this point, we will be pushing at least one college to earn the tag. Take for instance the GCT College of Technology in Coimbatore -- an autonomous, State-funded college. It has very good potential to be upgraded to international standards,” the official added.

The target
 Empower State colleges to compete on international standards
 Provide state-of-the-art machinery
 Upgrade outdated equipment
 Expose students and teachers to high-end teaching aids
 Boost at least one institution to get Institute of Eminence tag

