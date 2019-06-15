Home States Tamil Nadu

10k trees planted during Environment Day events

About 10,000 trees were planted from June 4 to 13 by the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL) as part of their World Environmental Day celebrations in Neyveli.

Environment day

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

R Vikraman, Director, Human Resources, NLCIL, and the Chief Guest of the valedictory function held on Thursday, insisted on renewable energy implementation and technological advancements in combating air pollution, which is the order of the day.  He also stressed that the pledge taken on the day should be followed by everyone, everywhere till eternity, which will create a huge impact on the quality of air.

Subrat Mohapatra, Additional Principal Conservator of Forests, Madurai, delivered a special lecture on the theme ‘Air pollution’ and explained the ways to overcome the ill effects of air pollution through photosynthetic biodiversity conservation, by encouraging the planting of trees.

World Environmental Day

