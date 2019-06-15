Home States Tamil Nadu

Assault on doctors: TN medicos stage dharna

Private doctors and government doctors in the State also attended work wearing black badges.

Published: 15th June 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors staging a protest at Stanley Government General Hospital condemning the assault on their West Bengal counterparts | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing solidarity with the doctors assaulted in West Bengal, hundreds of doctors from various government doctors’ associations, along with Indian Medical Association, conducted dharna in hospitals across the State submitted memorandum to the district Collectors, on Friday.

Private doctors and government doctors in the State also attended work wearing black badges. Meanwhile, over 300 medical students, and senior doctors from government medical colleges, participated in the dharna held at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital here.

Speaking to Express, Dr S Kanagasabapathy, State President, Indian Medical Association, said, “Our main demand is that the Central government should enact the Central Hospital Protection Act in the Parliament to protect the hospitals and the doctors. We submitted the memorandum to the district collectors. We also will send the same to the Prime Minister and Home Minister’s office by post.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Medical Association doctors protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp