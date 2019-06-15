Assault on doctors: TN medicos stage dharna

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing solidarity with the doctors assaulted in West Bengal, hundreds of doctors from various government doctors’ associations, along with Indian Medical Association, conducted dharna in hospitals across the State submitted memorandum to the district Collectors, on Friday.

Private doctors and government doctors in the State also attended work wearing black badges. Meanwhile, over 300 medical students, and senior doctors from government medical colleges, participated in the dharna held at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital here.

Speaking to Express, Dr S Kanagasabapathy, State President, Indian Medical Association, said, “Our main demand is that the Central government should enact the Central Hospital Protection Act in the Parliament to protect the hospitals and the doctors. We submitted the memorandum to the district collectors. We also will send the same to the Prime Minister and Home Minister’s office by post.”