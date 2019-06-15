Can DMK retain Radhamani’s seat?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK and principal opposition DMK will be facing an acid test in the by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, likely to be held in a few months since this Assembly segment has fallen vacant following the death of its legislator K Radhamani on Friday.

Significantly, the DMK achieved victory in the recent Lok Sabha election to Villupuram, recording a low margin in Vikravandi Assembly segment, but managed to get at least double the margin in other Assembly segments of the parliamentary constituency.

In the Villupuram Lok Sabha polls, the DMK candidate won with a margin of 1,28,068 votes, but it got only 8,613 votes higher than the AIADMK alliance candidate in Vikravandi Assembly segment.

Following the death of Radhamani, the DMK’s strength in the Assembly has fallen to 100. During the 2016 Assembly elections, Radhamani won by a margin of 6,912 votes. In this constituency, the PMK has good influence as it got 41,428 votes (23.19%) and came third. Now, the PMK is in the AIADMK alliance.

Its candidate Vadivel Ravanan had contested the Villupuram Lok Sabha seat and lost to D Ravikumar of VCK, who won on DMK’s symbol.

Political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy said, “Usually by-elections are tough for opposition. At the same time, the DMK has polled more during the recent Lok Sabha elections despite PMK’s influence. Hence, we can’t predict anything now.”

Senior journalist T Koodalarasan said, “In Villupuram and nearby districts, the PMK has good influence. Hence, the DMK alliance might have to fight on their hands.”