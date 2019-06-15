Home States Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore man tests negative for Nipah

The district medical department is conducting various programmes to raise awareness among people about the virus.

Published: 15th June 2019 04:35 AM

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: After a 52-year-old Cuddalore native working in Kerala was suspected to be affected with Nipah virus, the report on his blood samples sent to Pune for further tests has confirmed the man to be free of the virus.

Natarajan, a resident of Tholamedu in the district, came home on June 9 from Kerala with high fever and went to Government General Hospital in Cuddalore, but doctors referred him to Jipmer in Puducherry.
The doctors at Jipmer suspected that the man could be affected by Nipah and sent the blood samples to Pune for confirmation. Bringing a great relief to everyone, especially his family, the man was tested negative for the deadly virus.

