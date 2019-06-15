Meet with Chennai hotel owners to discuss water shortage: TN Minister

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani Saturday said a meeting had been convened tomorrow with hotel owners in Chennai in the wake of the acute water scarcity.

Accusing opposition parties of politicising the water issue, the Minister told reporters here that teams had been formed to tackle the situation across the state.

He further said the meeting with hotel owners to be presided over by the Chief Secretary would discuss the water issue threadbare.

Replying to questions on the issue of water scarcity in the state, the minister said the government was supplying an additional 2,400 Million Litres Daily (MLD) drinking water, which was more than the amount supplied in previous years.

Velumani said Chennai was facing a serious drought condition due to 62 per cent lesser rains compared to 2017 and added as against 450 MLD of water supplied during that period, the government was now supplying 520 MLD.

Besides, as against that 13 TMC water from Andhra Pradesh, the State received only 6.40 TMC, he said.

Water is being supplied through 9,100 lorries daily to Chennai and also to panchayat, municipality and town panchayat areas by lorries, he said.