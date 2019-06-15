Home States Tamil Nadu

Meet with Chennai hotel owners to discuss water shortage: TN Minister

The meeting will be presided over by the Chief Secretary would discuss the water issue threadbare.

Published: 15th June 2019 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

water

For representational purposes

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani Saturday said a meeting had been convened tomorrow with hotel owners in Chennai in the wake of the acute water scarcity.

Accusing opposition parties of politicising the water issue, the Minister told reporters here that teams had been formed to tackle the situation across the state.

He further said the meeting with hotel owners to be presided over by the Chief Secretary would discuss the water issue threadbare.

Replying to questions on the issue of water scarcity in the state, the minister said the government was supplying an additional 2,400 Million Litres Daily (MLD) drinking water, which was more than the amount supplied in previous years.

Velumani said Chennai was facing a serious drought condition due to 62 per cent lesser rains compared to 2017 and added as against 450 MLD of water supplied during that period, the government was now supplying 520 MLD.

Besides, as against that 13 TMC water from Andhra Pradesh, the State received only 6.40 TMC, he said.

Water is being supplied through 9,100 lorries daily to Chennai and also to panchayat, municipality and town panchayat areas by lorries, he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu water crisis Chennai water crisis Chennai hotels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp