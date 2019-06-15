Home States Tamil Nadu

Three IS supporters arrested in Tamil Nadu under UAPA

NIA carried out raids at seven locations in Coimbatore and arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the ISIS Tamil Nadu module mastermind who was a Facebook friend of the mastermind of Sri Lanka bombings.

Published: 15th June 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

ISIS terrorists

Image used for representational purposes only for IS.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Three suspected ISIS supporters were arrested here on Saturday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police said. Mohammed Hussain, Shahjahan and Sheik Shafiullah were detained after searches at their houses here on June 13, they said, adding some digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during the raids.

The arrests come days after the NIA carried out raids at seven locations in the city and arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of ISIS Tamil Nadu module who was a Facebook friend of Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of Sri Lanka Easter Sunday suicide bombings.

The searches were conducted based on information that the three were staunch supporters of ISIS, had been propagating the terrorist outfit's ideology on social media, supported the mastermind of the Easter Sunday blasts and allegedly conspired to stage terror attacks here.

They were booked under sections 18, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. All the three accused were taken to the Government Hospital here for medical checkup this morning and later produced before Principal District Judge R Shaktivel at his residence.

The judge remanded them to judicial custody till June 28. The National Investigation Agency had earlier this week arrested Mohammed Azarudeen and Sheikh Hidayutallah from the city for pro-IS activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAPA Tamil Nadu ISIS NIA NIA Tamil Nadu ISIS suspects arrested Zahran Hashim Mohammed Azarudeen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp