TN at third position in vehicle registrations

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Friday released the Monthly Vehicle Registration Data for May 2019.

Published: 15th June 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:34 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Friday released the Monthly Vehicle Registration Data for May 2019. Tamil Nadu stands at the third position in the country with the highest registration of vehicles after Uttar Pradesh (2,81,175) and Maharashtra (1,99,509) in May 2019.
At least 158,433 vehicles were registered here in May 2019.

In the two-wheeler category, Tamil Nadu is at third position with 1,31,092 vehicles being registered in May while Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 2,36,713 registrations and Maharashtra at the second place with 1,51,265. In Commercial Vehicle Category, the States with the highest registrations were Maharashtra (7,853), Tamil Nadu (6,676) and Gujarat (4,923).

However, Tamil Nadu witnessed a downfall in the registration of vehicles in comparison to the same period last year, in the two-wheeler category. While in May 2018, a total of 1,53,446 vehicles were registered, the figures came down to 1,31,092 in May 2019. In April 2019, the figure was 1,31,441.

In the three-wheeler category, there was a rise in registrations in the state. While in May 2018, 3181 vehicles were registered, the number increased to 3373 in May 2019. In the commercial vehicle category also, the state witnessed a rise in sales as in May 2019, 6676 vehicles were registered against 5746 in May 2018. But in the passenger vehicle category, there was a significant drop in sales with 17,292 vehicles registered in May 2019 while the figure was 19,276 in May 2018.

Chairperson of FADA, (Chennai) Bharat Chordia said, “Lack of support from the state government has resulted in declining sales of two-wheelers and passenger vehicles.

6,676 commercial vehicles were registered in Tamil Nadu in May 2019, while 7,853 vehicles were registered in Maharashtra and  4,923 in Gujarat

