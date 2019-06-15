TN govt files defamation case against daily

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday filed a criminal defamation suit against RM Ramesh, editor, publisher and printer of Tamil daily ‘Dinakaran,’ in the principal sessions court for an article published on June 6. It is alleged the article distorted facts and defamed the Chief Minister, saying that he supported the three-language policy.

According to the prosecution, the case was filed under Sections 499, 500 and 501 of the IPC. It was the CM’s recent tweet urging the Prime Minister to introduce Tamil as an optional language in other States that drove the Tamil newspaper to publish the controversial article. But, in fact, the CM had deleted his tweet within a few moments, said the prosecution.