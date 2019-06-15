Home States Tamil Nadu

TN yet to improve performance in IIT-JEE; just one in top 100

City boy Prajeeth S secures All India Rank 33; experts cite lack of adequate infrastructure

Published: 15th June 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:20 AM

Prajeeth S who secured AIR-33 in JEE Advanced, with his classmates in the city on Friday | P Jawahar

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued its poor show in the IIT-JEE Advanced examinations, results of which were announced Friday. Chennai boy Prajeeth S has secured All India Rank 33, a cut above last year’s P Girinath, who stood at 51. No other student from the State has made it to the top-100, say professionals in the industry.

For the last few years, Tamil Nadu has been underperforming in the examination. Experts blame it on the lack of adequate infrastructure. “The seriousness seen among students and parents preparing for NEET and MBBS admission is much higher in the State compared to that for IIT-JEE,” opines educationist Prince Gajendra Babu.

“Only children belonging to affluent families who can afford coaching classes, are cracking the exams, not students from government schools. There is a lack of infrastructure.”

Prajeeth’s joy knew no bounds after he got information about his results. “I had written the examination well and was expecting a good rank, but AIR 33 was definitely a surprise. I am overwhelmed as my hard work has paid and my dream of studying in IIT will finally turn into reality,” said Prajeeth told Express.
Prajeeth, who resides at Kilpauk locality, was studying in Maharishi Vidya Mandir, a private school in Chetpet and was attending coaching classes at FIITJEE. The boy gives credit of his success to his parents.

“Earlier we were staying in Ambattur but as my coaching centre was in Kilpauk, my parents rented a house at Kilpauk so that I will waste less time in commuting and will get more time to focus on my studies. Though the rent at Kilpauk is quite high and it pinched my father’s pocket badly, still they did it for me,” said Prajeeth.

“I was upset and disheartened after the Mains result as I had secured 230 rank. But my mother stood beside me like a rock and instilled in me the confidence that I can perform better in the JEE Advanced.” According to Prajeeth, proper time management and focussing on self-study helped him to ensure a seat in IIT.

“After school and coaching, I used to spend at least four to five hours on self study after Mains examination. Students should prepare for the examination on a daily basis instead of piling up revision for the last minute. One should be clear in fundamentals instead of focussing on memorising answers,” said Prajeeth.

In the Madras zone, Mavuri Siva Krishna Manohar with AIR 5, is the topper in male category while Narukulla Chaya Sai Nikhita is the topper in female category with AIR 153.

‘Those go to coaching classes fare better’

