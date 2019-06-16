AFR at Kudankulam: With Opposition planning protest on June 25, will the public hearing be postponed?

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition parties on Saturday announced an agitation on June 25, against the proposed Away from Reactor (AFR) spent fuel storage facility inside Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) in Tirunelveli. All prominent leaders, including DMK supremo MK Stalin, are likely to take part. Addressing the media, Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan of VCK alongside other leaders, said AFR facility should not be constructed until the Union government finalises the Deep Geologic Repository (DGR), which would be the end point of management of nuclear-spent fuel.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) announced organising a public hearing on July 10 in Radhapuram taluk of Tirunelveli. Stalin has already asked DMK legislators and MPs in the region to attend the same and record their opposition. Sources told Express said there was a likelihood of the public hearing getting postponed, reportedly based on intelligence inputs suggesting a possible law and order situation.

Anti-Kudankulam nuclear activist G Sundarrajan who filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking shutting down of the power plant until the AFR is built, said no State is ready to house DGR because of safety concerns. The Union government in the past expressed its intention to convert Kolar gold mines into a nuclear waste dump site, but had quickly dropped the idea following severe resistance from Karnataka. “There is every likelihood that government may turn the AFR, which is supposed to be a transit facility, into a permanent DGR. So, building AFR inside KKNPP campus is dangerous, especially after seeing the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.”

However, the guidebook of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on ‘Selection of Away from Reactor for Spent Fuel Storage’ suggests that “preference may be given to on-site storage at sites already involved in nuclear activities (such as NPPs) for the reason of sharing existing infrastructure. Local communities at such sites may already be familiar with nuclear undertakings and may be more favourable to hosting an AFR storage facility than the communities at the non-nuclear sites.”

No need for DGR until few decades from now: NPCIL

NPCIL said the need for DGR will arise only after a few decades from now. “However, research and development work is in progress for over three decades in the field of in-situ experiments, natural barrier characterization, numerical modelling, conceptual design and natural analogue of waste forms and repository processes. Current efforts within the Indian geological repository programme, are directed towards a granite based URL. In India, we have granite rock formation spread all over the country. As such, setting up of a DGR is not much of a technological challenge, but as is the case internationally, it is more of a socio-political issue,” NPCIL officials said.

Supreme Court in its judgment dated May 6, 2013, said DGR has to be set up at the earliest so that spent nuclear fuel could be transported from the nuclear plant to DGR. NPCIL at that time said it would be done within a period of five years. “Effective steps should be taken by the Union of India, NPCIL, AERB, AEC, DAE, etc, to have a permanent DGR at the earliest so that apprehension voiced by the people, of keeping the spent fuel at the site of Kudankulam NPP could be dispelled,” the apex court said in the order.

97 per cent spent fuel re-usable

All spent fuel which is discharged from nuclear reactors, contains materials which are suitable for recycling. In fact, most of the spent fuel i.e. 97%, is capable of being re-used through chemical “reprocessing” and fed back into the reactors. Thus, Spent fuel is a resource rather than nuclear waste, NPCIL had claimed in an affidavit and added that Union government was planning to set up a fuel reprocessing facility within the country.

CPI(M) leader Nallakannu, DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi, Tirunelveli MP Gnanathiraviyam, CPI leader Veera Pandian, MMK leader MH Jawahirulla and TVK leader Venugopal were present in the press meet.

