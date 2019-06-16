Domestic workers seek wage revision

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Domestic Workers Movement has requested the State and Central governments to enact separate legislation at both levels, for protection of rights of domestic workers.“Revise the Minimum Wages Act for domestic workers suitably to meet the cost of living today and also increase old age pension from Rs 1,000 to at least Rs 3,000.”

These were some of the main demands made by the Tamil Nadu domestic workers at the 9th International Domestic Workers Day function that was organised by the National Domestic Workers Movement (NDWM) here on Saturday.

M Valarmathi, State Coordinator, National Domestic Workers Movement, said, “The government should also revise the Minimum Wages Act. As per the Act, now domestic workers should be paid from Rs 37 to Rs 40 per hour of work. This should be increased at least to Rs 75.”Speaking at the event, Thol Thirumavalavan, MP, Chidambaram Constituency, said, “Even Rs 3,000 pension is not enough, the government should increase the old age pension to Rs 5,000 as cost of living has increased today.”