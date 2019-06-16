Rameswaram fishermen go on indefinite strike over fish price

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Fishermen here Sunday went on an indefinite strike protesting against the low prices offered by export companies for prawns and fishes.

Though the boat owners had spent huge money towards fuel, wages for fishing labourers and other costs, the companies offered very low prices for prawns and fishes, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja told reporters here after an urgent meeting of 11 fishermen associations.

The price of prawn per kg would be around Rs 550, but the export companies offered just Rs 300, he claimed.

The meeting sought the intervention of the Tamil Nadu government in the matter and to ensure they got a fair deal.

Otherwise, the state government should set up procurement centres to buy fish directly from fishermen, he added.