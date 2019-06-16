Take up river linking project on priority: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, speaking to media in New Delhi on Saturday, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Jal Sakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to immediately take up the project to link Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Palar-Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar rivers. He also asked the Centre to make rainwater harvesting a pan-India movement on the lines of Swachh Bharat.

Earlier, the CM put forth a host of demands at the Niti Aayog meet. He also called on Modi and submitted a memorandum of demands for Tamil Nadu, besides meeting three key Union Ministers — Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Shekhawat — and submitting memoranda. Later, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

CM seeks funds to tackle drought

Pointing out that the Tamil Nadu government was planning to build 383 check dams and water conservation structures at a cost of Rs 736 crore, the chief minister urged the Centre to extend a special allocation of Rs 1,000 crore per annum to States like Tamil Nadu, which are facing frequent drought.

Speaking of the severe drought condition prevailing in the State, the CM sought funds for drought mitigation measures, which included the 400 MLD desalination plant at Perur (Rs 6,078 crore), and gap funding to the tune of Rs 1,810 crore, over and above which JICA loan could be provided. Tertiary treatment of waste water for industrial use at a cost of Rs 1,900 crore and conversion of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) mines for long term storage of water, were other requests made by him.

Releasing of IGST arrears of Rs 4,458 crore, approval for Chennai Integrated Flood Management System at a total cost of Rs 3,000 crore, approval for implementing Green Field airport in Chennai with equal participation by Centre, grant of Rs 100 crore for Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts to overcome the shortfall in agriculture, sanction of one medical college for each of these districts, 100 per cent subsidy on premium to women farmers under Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana, special funding of Rs 500 crore to expand the supply chain management project for fruits, vegetables and other perishables, and sanction of Rs 750 crore to strengthen the coastal security policing, were the other key demands made by Palaniswami at the Niti Aayog meeting.

Just after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Shekhawat, the Union Minister for Jal Sakthi, and requested him to accord permission for the Mekedatu project, Palaniswami too met him and requested him not to give approval for construction of a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

The Delhi visit of the CM was also politically significant, given the situation in Tamil Nadu. He is expected to have discussed politics with Shah, who is also BJP national president. Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, at the high-level meeting of the AIADMK on June 12, had hinted that the party’s alliance with the BJP would continue for the local body elections as well.

Key demands of State

Make rain water harvesting a pan-India movement

Take up the project for linking Godavari river in AP with Cauvery on priority basis

Rejuvenation of Cauvery and its tributaries at an estimated cost ranging from Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore

Rehabilitation of irrigation systems in Cauvery basin at an estimated cost of Rs 17,600 crore

Funds for drought mitigation measures which included 400 MLD desalination plant at Perur and gap funding for it, to the tune of Rs 1,810 crore

Sanction for Phase II of Chennai Metro Rail under 50: 50 JV partnership basis

Sanction Rs 7,000 crore for conversion of overhead power lines to underground lines

Sanction of two lakh houses for those affected by Gaja cyclone

Approval for Chennai Integrated Flood Management System at a total cost of Rs 3,000 crore

Nod for implementing Green Field airport in Chennai with equal participation by Centre