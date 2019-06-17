Activists, parties spreading rumours about nuke facility: BJP

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan alleged that some activists and political parties were spreading negative thoughts on the Away From Reactor (AFR) facility to be constructed for storing the spent nuclear fuel of Unit 1 and Unit 2 of the Kudankulam Power Plant Project (KKNPP), in a press meet at Kudankulam on Sunday.

“I don’t say that I support the AFR. But, my concern is why these activists and political parties are spreading negative thoughts on the AFR and planning for massive protests even before the public hearing, which is to be conducted on July 10 in Radhapuram. There is opposition for every project being brought to Tamil Nadu. Since officials say the AFR will bring no harm to the residents, the people should not panic and feel insecure,” she asserted.

Tamilisai further asked how the electricity would be provided if the activists and political parties were opposing the functionality of the KKNPP.

“As a large portion of electricity generated by the KKNPP is provided to Tamil Nadu, it is unfair for them to oppose the project,” she said, adding that the former President A P J Abdul Kalam had supported the project.