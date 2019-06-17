Home States Tamil Nadu

Bike rider ‘attacked’ by cop dies at Government Rajaji Hospital

The deceased has been identified as T Vivekananthakumar (30) of Madurai, who runs a tyre shop in Simmakkal. He was married and has a child. 

Published: 17th June 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A man who fell from his moving bike after allegedly being ‘attacked’ by a policeman with lathi died here at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Sunday. Another person who was riding pillion on the bike sustained injuries.   
The deceased has been identified as T Vivekananthakumar (30) of Madurai, who runs a tyre shop in Simmakkal. He was married and has a child. 

Speaking to Express, the injured pillion rider Saravanakumar (28) said the incident happened during a vehicle check on Saturday around 11.30pm while he along with Vivekananthakumar were on their way home via Vaikai Bank Street near Annamalai Theatre. “When Vivekananthakumar saw the policemen, he tried to slow down the two-wheeler. However, one of the policemen attacked him with a lathi on his chest before he could stop the bike. Vivekananthakumar lost control over the bike and fell down,” he said. 
Saravanakumar said that his friend had sustained head injuries in the fall and fainted. He said that as no police official came forward to help, he called another friend, who rushed to spot and took the two to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in an ambulance. 

Following Saravanakumar’s online complaint, Thilagar Thidal police registered a case under section of IPC 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

A senior police official said they conducted an enquiry with police personnel who were on duty. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the duo fell off the bike after seeing the police personnel. The policemen claimed that they had not attacked the rider with lathi. 

“Vivekananthakumar was not wearing a helmet at the time. However we are not able to reach a conclusion with the available information. We are waiting for the postmortem report,” added the senior police personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government Rajaji Hospital Bike rider

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp