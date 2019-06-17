Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay Rs 25,000 for failing to refund cancelled ticket: redBus told

A consumer forum here has directed redBus, an online bus ticketing agency, to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a city resident for failing to refund a cancelled ticket.

By Express News Service

In his complaint before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (North), K Selvaganapathy of Saidapet submitted that he had booked a bus ticket through the agency website paying `700 for travel from Chennai to Aruppukottai in May 2017. Due to an  unavoidable reason,  he cancelled the ticket. He informed the cancellation to the Manager, redBus, Koyambedu, among others, and sought a refund. But no refund was made. Also, there was no reply to e-mails. Hence, the complaint before the forum.

In its reply, the agency submitted that it agreed to refund the amount and also collected NEFT (BHIM) details and this was passed on to the finance team. But, the team did not make the refund through BHIM due to some technical issue.

The forum, presided by K Lakshmikantham and Member PV Jeyanthi observed there were no documents to substantiate the claims of redBus and ordered to pay a compensation along with a refund of Rs 525.

