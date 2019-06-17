Home States Tamil Nadu

Probe extends to Madurai, NIA questions youth

Sources added that Ushama was picked up after it was found that he was part of a social media group consisting Hashim and the trio held from Coimbatore.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency’s Kochi office conducted an inquiry with a youngster from Madurai on Saturday night for his alleged links with three suspected supporters of ISIS held from Coimbatore and with Zahran Hashim, the alleged mastermind of Sri Lankan Easter Day blasts. 

Just a day back, Coimbatore police arrested persons — Y Sheik Shafi Ullah (35), A Mohammed Hussain (25) and A Shajhakhan (25)  —  over suspicions that they were ISIS supporters and were planning suicide attacks. Coimbatore police’s FIR says the trio, during their meeting, had praised Hashim and had shared war videos from Iraq and Syria among themselves.

Ushama Murshid, the youngster picked up for questioning from Madurai, is a native of TNHB Colony in Villapuram. He is pursuing an Islamic course from an institution in Uttar Pradesh. He was freed after an interrogation, which lasted for a few hours, said sources.

“We suspect he could be a member of the banned outfit SIMI, but we have no proof to establish it,” said the source.  Police sources have said that there was no pending cases against Murshid in Madurai city.
 

