Tahsildar faces the heat after audio clip goes viral

The collector said stringent action would be taken against sand smugglers.

Published: 17th June 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After an audio clip of a person demanding a bribe to allow lorries to proceed with smuggled sand went viral, a tahsildar was put on the waiting list in Thiruverambur on Saturday. A new tahsildar has now been posted by District Collector S Sivarasu.

The clip came with a description which said, “Thiruverambur Tahsildar Annadurai demanding bribe for releasing lorry caught for sand smuggling.” 

The audio clip went viral on social media in the past week. In the clip, a person can be heard seeking permission to smuggle sand from the Cauvery with his two lorries. Another voice on the clip demands the person pay `50,000 for the favour. 

As the viral audio triggered severe criticism, Sivarasu put Thiruverambur tahsildar Annadurai on the waiting list. And Rafeeq Ahammed was appointed in his place the same day. 
Sivarasu said, “Apart from the current allegation, there have been two other allegations of corruption against officials. Further action will be taken after an inquiry.” 

