Home States Tamil Nadu

Armed with court order, man who sold land tries to seize govt property

A former land owner tried to seize the properties from the Karaikal Collectorate over unpaid dues of compensation the PWD owed to him. 

Published: 18th June 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A former landowner tried to seize the properties from the Karaikal Collectorate over unpaid dues of compensation the PWD owed to him. The PWD reportedly acquired 165 ‘Kuzhi’ from Haji Mohammed Maraikayar, of Dharmapuram for building a channel. The landowner who has been unhappy with the compensation sued the PWD and successfully got the direction to be provided with the enhanced compensation in 2016.

However, the landowner was allegedly not paid. Karaikal district court recently ruled in favour to seize movable properties from the defaulting administration. On Monday,  Maraikayar went with court workers and the press to district collectorate on Monday to seize the properties from the office of the deputy collector. He was turned away by the officials with an assurance.

The land was acquired from him around 2007. According to the complainant, the court ruled in his favour to be awarded a compensation of Rs 7.89 lakhs. There were reminders from Karaikal District Court to the district administration over the past few months about awarding him the updated compensation Rs 8.65 lakhs including the interest. Then also, the compensation was not awarded to him.

The complainant then moved the court to seize the properties in district collectorate. He was reportedly allowed to do so. Thus he went to seize the properties like furniture, electronics and vehicles from Sub Collector Office in district collectorate. 

“I made this move only after I was repeatedly turned away from being given compression. As per the court direction, I want my updated compensation by 24th of this month. Else, I would be eligible to seize properties” said Haji Mohammed Maraikayar. The media was disallowed to cover the conversation.

Deputy Collector M Adharsh said, “The revenue department cannot be held responsible as the concerned department as it is PWD which has to provide the enhanced compensation. The PWD has been notified to respond.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karaikal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp