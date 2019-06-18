Armed with court order, man who sold land tries to seize govt property

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A former landowner tried to seize the properties from the Karaikal Collectorate over unpaid dues of compensation the PWD owed to him. The PWD reportedly acquired 165 ‘Kuzhi’ from Haji Mohammed Maraikayar, of Dharmapuram for building a channel. The landowner who has been unhappy with the compensation sued the PWD and successfully got the direction to be provided with the enhanced compensation in 2016.

However, the landowner was allegedly not paid. Karaikal district court recently ruled in favour to seize movable properties from the defaulting administration. On Monday, Maraikayar went with court workers and the press to district collectorate on Monday to seize the properties from the office of the deputy collector. He was turned away by the officials with an assurance.

The land was acquired from him around 2007. According to the complainant, the court ruled in his favour to be awarded a compensation of Rs 7.89 lakhs. There were reminders from Karaikal District Court to the district administration over the past few months about awarding him the updated compensation Rs 8.65 lakhs including the interest. Then also, the compensation was not awarded to him.

The complainant then moved the court to seize the properties in district collectorate. He was reportedly allowed to do so. Thus he went to seize the properties like furniture, electronics and vehicles from Sub Collector Office in district collectorate.

“I made this move only after I was repeatedly turned away from being given compression. As per the court direction, I want my updated compensation by 24th of this month. Else, I would be eligible to seize properties” said Haji Mohammed Maraikayar. The media was disallowed to cover the conversation.

Deputy Collector M Adharsh said, “The revenue department cannot be held responsible as the concerned department as it is PWD which has to provide the enhanced compensation. The PWD has been notified to respond.”